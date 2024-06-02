DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Storie di antifascismo senza retorica

Artemadia
Sun, 2 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

STORIE DI ANTIFASCISMO SENZA RETORICA

Di e con Max Collini

Max Collini, voce degli Offlaga Disco Pax prima e di Spartiti poi, racconterà episodi, aneddoti, eventi del passato e della contemporaneità. Storie minime, personali, umane. Senza retorica, senza...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Lineup

Max Collini

Venue

Artemadia

Via Eleonora Fonseca Pimentel 5, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

