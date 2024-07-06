Top track

Galina Ustvolskaya - Piano Sonata No. 5: X. —

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Sinfonietta: Ustvolskaya

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 6 Jul, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Galina Ustvolskaya - Piano Sonata No. 5: X. —
Got a code?

About

The London Sinfonietta plays music from an extraordinary composer who resisted conforming under the ‘Great Terror’ of the Soviet Union.

Galina Ustvolskaya joined the composition class of Dmitri Shostakovich at Leningrad State Conservatoire in St Petersbur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Sinfonietta

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.