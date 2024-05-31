Top track

Ezra Collective - May The Funk Be With You

Rhythm Changes

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Rhythm Changes presents a night of all vinyl DJs with all proceeds going to 18 Keys - a London based enterprise raising funds to build an 18-bed women's shelter for rough sleepers.

It's free entry, but there will be merchandise to buy on the night along w...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Rhythm Changes.
Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

