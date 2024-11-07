DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arooj Aftab

Roundhouse
Thu, 7 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

AROOJ AFTAB
+ Sheherazaad
+ Zsela

“The night,” Arooj Aftab confesses, “is my biggest source of inspiration.” By trial or intuition she’s come to understand that these still moments of cover uniquely enable healing, desire, shelter, love—each essenti...

This is 14+ (Under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arooj Aftab, Sheherazaad, Zsela

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

