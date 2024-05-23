Top track

Alfie's Jazz Jam ft. Arran Kent

23 May - 24 May
From £20

About

Join us for an electrifying evening as musicians from the Soho Live Jazz scene come together in a spectacular jam session. Led by the wind sensation Arran Kent and his incredible quartet. Being in and around the London Jazz scene for multiple years, Arran...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arran Kent

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends11:45 pm

