Mega Spanish Party | Chapter Six: The Joy (feat. Albert González)

Scala
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

As summer fast approaches, we are thrilled to announce our sixth and penultimate chapter, featuring DJ Albert González from Arenal Sound and Reggaeton Beach Festival. Perreo máximo like there's no tomorrow!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RSS PDTS
Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
