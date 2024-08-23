DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Italian Joseph Capriati is praised for his marathon DJ sets, as well as his sharply produced techno and house tracks. His debut full-length, Save My Soul, arrived in 2010, displaying his talent for creating driving club tracks as well as reflective downtem
Read more
From July 19th until September 6th we will be transformed to see the purest Joseph Capriati, but he will not be alone in the DJ booth, as he will be accompanied by artist friends who have been part of the genesis of Metamorfosi.
Del 19 de julio al 6 de se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.