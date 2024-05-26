Top track

Vice Versa

MODE
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
About

Memorial Day Weekend join the Vice Shades crew as they take over the downstairs lounge at MODE to present VICE VERSA with music by Dee Vice, Ivan D, The Soldiers & Vicebros.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Vice Shades.
Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

