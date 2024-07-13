DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kate Quinn // The Briar Club

The Parkway Theater
Sat, 13 Jul, 12:00 pm
TalkMinneapolis
$26.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, July 13, 2024

11 am Doors // 12 pm Event

All Ages

$20 Advance General Admission (includes $10 coupon towards the purchase of The Briar Club, available for purchase at the event)

Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable

New York Times be...

All ages
Presented by Valley Booksellers & Literature Lovers’ Night Out
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open11:00 am

FAQs

What is General Admission?

General Admission means the seats are not reserved - they are first come, first serve. So they typically fill up quickly for a full or sold out show. We encourage you to arrive early to claim your seats if you have General Admission seats.

Can I purchase advance tickets in person at The Parkway?

Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.

