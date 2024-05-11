Top track

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Wildfire - Colyn Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Colyn

Lost & Found
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
DJEl Paso
$36.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Wildfire - Colyn Remix
Got a code?

About Colyn

Signed to Afterlife records, Amsterdam producer Colyn layers nostalgic beats over contemporary dance and deep house. His track ‘Amor’ was released as part of Afterlife’s Realm Of Consciousness Pt. IV compilation album, and his moody and propulsive four-tra Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

For table reservations please text: 915.229.5619 or visit: jandkpresent.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by J&K Present.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colyn

Venue

Lost & Found

2519 North Stanton Street, El Paso, Texas 79902, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.