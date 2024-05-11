DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maledetta nostalgia

Viper Theatre
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
PartyFirenze
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Firenze, rieccoci da voi, come promesso!

Perché cantare e piangere nella tua cameretta se puoi farlo insieme a noi? Non siete più sol3!Perché cantare e piangere nella tua cameretta se puoi farlo insieme a noi? Non siete più sol3!

Torna 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Le nozze di figaro 2.0.

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

