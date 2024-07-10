Top track

PJ Morton

Indigo at The O2
Wed, 10 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PJ Morton is a multi- Grammy award winning singer, songwriter from New Orleans. We can also add being a multi-instrumentalist and producer to his attributes.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soulgigs.com
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PJ Morton

Venue

Indigo at The O2

The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX
Doors open7:00 pm
2500 capacity
Accessibility information

