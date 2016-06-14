DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fans Out - Festival di paese Abbonamento

Centro storico di Vaglio Serra
14 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsNizza Monferrato
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FANS OUT

FESTIVAL DI PAESE

ABBONAMENTO

VAGLIO SERRA 14-15 GIUGNO 2024

Siamo pronti a dare il via alla settima edizione di Fans Out, nelle splendide colline patrimonio Unesco. Fans Out Festival di Paese vi offrirà tre giorni ricchi di musica da tutto il...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fans Out Festival

Venue

Centro storico di Vaglio Serra

Via Roma, 14049 Vaglio Serra Asti, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

