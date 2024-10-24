Top track

John Maus - Hey Moon

T!LT: John Maus

sPAZIO211
Thu, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23

About

John Maus, musicista enigmatico, fonde synth-pop, retro-futurismo e sperimentazione. I suoi tre album chiave dal 2006 incarnano significato infinito, grazia autentica e umorismo assurdo. Influenzato dagli anni '80, aggiunge polifonia rinascimentale e post-...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

John Maus

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

