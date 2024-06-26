DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MoreThanMusicFest x Open Gem presents CRIMEAPPLE

Songbyrd
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CRIMEAPPLE is back in DC. 

The flamboyant underground rapper is originally from New Jersey with roots in Colombia. He raps in Spanish and English. 

He has already release more than a dozen albums and EPs. His latest work ‘El León’ was produced by Preserv...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crimeapple

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.