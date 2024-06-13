DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We celebrate two of neo soul's biggest voices with a live performance of their greatest hits, back to back with a full live band of Manchester's finest musicians.

Led by the city's own soul/RnB starlet Mali Hayes, Zee Musiq and Pops Roberts, this will be...

.This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

