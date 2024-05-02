Top track

Infant Island - Amaranthine

Valeska Surrat, Senza, Infant Island, Prize Horse

Cloudland Theater
Thu, 2 May, 5:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Infant Island - Amaranthine
About

Come out for a night of screamo and hardcore at Cloudland. Senza coming through on tour from Oregon and Infant Island from Virginia with locals Valeska Surratt and Prize Horse!

This is an All Ages
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Senza, Infant Island, Prize Horse

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

