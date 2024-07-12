Top track

Nobody Speak

DJ Shadow

Nottingham Rock City
Fri, 12 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. present
DJ Shadow
+ support

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Shadow

Venue

Nottingham Rock City

8 Talbot St, NG1 5GG, Nottingham
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

