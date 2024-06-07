DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
James Yorkston, the gentleman-songwriter of the East Neuk of Fife, has released (with or without The Athletes) a series of albums of tenderness and melody, insight and empathy. His eye for the details in life and the richness of his brogue make a Yorkston...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.