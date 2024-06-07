Top track

James Yorkston + Viking Moses

Low Four Studio
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

James Yorkston, the gentleman-songwriter of the East Neuk of Fife, has released (with or without The Athletes) a series of albums of tenderness and melody, insight and empathy. His eye for the details in life and the richness of his brogue make a Yorkston...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Viking Moses!, James Yorkston

Venue

Low Four Studio

Deansgate Terrace, Manchester M3 4EN
Doors open7:00 pm

