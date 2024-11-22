DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mamita Papaya

Sala Clamores
Fri, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mamita Papaya es una banda afincada en Madrid, estandarte del jaleo, el baile y la exploración musical. Fructífero recorrido traído desde diferentes puntos de la península (Madrid, Sevilla, Navarra y La Mancha), donde emergen temas con toques flamencos, gr...

This is an 18+ event
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mamita Papaya

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.