Sen Morimoto

Songbyrd
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Sen Morimoto is a Japanese American singer / multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Chicago. His mix of jazz and hip-hop production, spoken-word rap and pop sensibilities form a super-genre of modern songwriting and experimental grooves.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Sen Morimoto

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

