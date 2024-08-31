DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pup Punk - Off The Leash Tour, Presented by Pink Whitney

Underground Arts
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pup Punk - Off The Leash Tour

Presented by Pink Whitney

ft. Robbie Fox + PFT Commenter + Adam Ferrone + Frankie Borrelli + Caroline Baniewicz + Nick Hamilton at Underground Arts

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM

21+

Visit https...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pink Whitney
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frankie Borrelli, PFT Commenter, Robbie Fox

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.