Sapocaya

La Marbrerie
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€7.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Composé de 9 musiciens, Sapocaya est un groupe aux influences afro-brésiliennes, jazz et afro-caribéennes, avec une sonorité moderne qui rend hommage aux rythmes traditionnels du Nordeste du Brésil tels que le Baião, le Forró, le Maracatu, les rythmes Afox...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

