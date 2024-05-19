Top track

Best of Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vinta

The Black Lodge
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Best of Everything
Got a code?

About

Black Lodge Presents

Sunday May 19th, 2024

Vinta

Salt Lick

Larches

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Black Lodge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vinta

Venue

The Black Lodge

429 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.