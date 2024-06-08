Top track

Femegades with Casual Wednesday live

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to present FEMEGADES live at The Gunners in Highbury on Saturday, June 8th.

FEMEGADES - "If Bikini Kill and The Clash had a lovechild but it was raised by Courtney Love, chances are Femegades would be that kid.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Casual Wednesday, Femegades

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

