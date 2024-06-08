DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to present FEMEGADES live at The Gunners in Highbury on Saturday, June 8th.
FEMEGADES - "If Bikini Kill and The Clash had a lovechild but it was raised by Courtney Love, chances are Femegades would be that kid.
Having earned an honora...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.