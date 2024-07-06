DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luke Una

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 6 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of our favourites Luke Una is back for his annual residency!

Beginning his career as an original Sheffield house young blood in the mid 1980’s Luke moved to Manchester and his partnership with fellow Unabomber Justin Crawford saw the birth of Electric...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke Una

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.