Live at The Clapham Grand with John Kearns

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 31 May, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £18.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

May’s Live At The Clapham Grand will be headlined by the brilliant John Kearns, star of Taskmaster, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, House of Games, co-host of Comedy Central’s Guessable, and the only comedian to have won both Best Show and Best Newcomer a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Kearns, Aurie Styla, Ahir Shah and 2 more

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

