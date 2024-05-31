DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Macanache

229
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Macanache lansează cel de-al 10-lea album - "Gimnastică lirică". La fel cum există gimnastică artistică, pe care Macanache a practicat-o timp de aproape un deceniu, gimnastica lirică îmbină perfecțiunea din sport cu libertatea de exprimare oferită de rap ș...

This is an 16+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Enjoy Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors. Lift access is available if required.

