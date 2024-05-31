DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile x Tech g1rls present FLAPJACK

Domicile Miami
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

May 31st!!!! the most anticipated rave of the season, featuring the sensational headliner, DJ Flapjack, all the way from LA!

DJ Flapjack is a virtuoso of happy hardcore on vinyl, a rare talent who spins magic and performs with every record he plays. His i...

Girls 18+ guys 21+ with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Flapjack

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

