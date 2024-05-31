DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
May 31st!!!! the most anticipated rave of the season, featuring the sensational headliner, DJ Flapjack, all the way from LA!
DJ Flapjack is a virtuoso of happy hardcore on vinyl, a rare talent who spins magic and performs with every record he plays. His i...
