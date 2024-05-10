Top track

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY PARTY - Cannes

Skyfall Cannes
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
PartyCannes
€13

About

Get ready, Cannes ! La plus grosse soirée girls only de France débarque dans ta ville pour la première fois et ça va être ÉPIQUE !

Si tu cherches une soirée qui déchire, zéro relou, une bonne ambiance et de la sororité, ne cherche plus ! La Bringue arrive...

Cet événement est réservé aux femmes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Skyfall Cannes

21 Boulevard De La République, 06400 Cannes, France
Doors open11:00 pm

