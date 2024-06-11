Top track

I hope the Sky is grey when I wake Up

Daisy and the Deadheads, Lola, Eli-Rose Sanford

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£5

About

Mango Wax Records presents:

An evening celebrating the release of Daisy & the Deadheads sophomore EP “Butter Wouldn’t Melt”

DAISY AND THE DEADHEADS - https://www.instagram.com/daisyandthedeadheads

Daisy & The Deadheads are a four-piece folk-wonk-pop ban...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli-Rose Sanford, LOLA, Daisy and the Deadheads

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

