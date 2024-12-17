Top track

UTO

La Gaité Lyrique
Tue, 17 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

UTO - 2MOONS
About

When All We Want To Do Is Be The Fire Part Of Fire… répétez ces paroles sans cesse tel un mantra, comme les UTO l’ont fait.

Tous ceux qui connaissent Touch The Lock, le premier album d’UTO paru en 2022 et salué par Pitchfork pour sa «synth pop prismatique...

Tout public
Présenté par À Gauche de la Lune.
Lineup

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

