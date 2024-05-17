DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Gloria Vol. II - Retour aux sources de la Disco

Péniche Marcounet
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
DJParis
From €7.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pour sa deuxième édition, La Gloria vous invite à vivre une nuit inoubliable, rythmée par un line-up d'artistes sélectionnés avec soin pour leur créativité et leur engagement.

Toujours au même endroit, à la péniche Le Marcounet. Dans ce lieu intimiste et...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
Lineup

Jimmy Disco, Feez

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open9:00 pm

