Ana Popovic

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday September 21st

7pm doors, 7:30 show

Adv $25 | Dos $30

Reserved Seating: $35

---ANA POPOVIC---“Ana Popovic Melds Rock, Blues, and Jazz for Fiery Power” – No Depression

“Ana Popović, the stunning blues guitarist from Serbia … has been unleashi...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Rhythm and Roots & Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

