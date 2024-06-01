Top track

LMNS - Loving Memories Never Stop

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LMNS - Loving Memories Never Stop

Date: Saturday, June 1st - 5pm-11pm

Bio:

When Kansas City's music scene comes together it always creates memories. We bring to you the first annual LMNS (Loving Memories Never Stop) sponsored by Illicit Gardens, and Fro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A’Sean, Dom Chronicles, FK Menace and 2 more

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

