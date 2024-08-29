Top track

Baby's All Right
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vitus Presents: stoner rock sensations MARS RED SKY bring their heavy psych all the way from Bordeaux, France—plus Nashville's HOWLING GIANT + Baltimore's BLACK LUNG

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

