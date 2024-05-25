DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andy Votel

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 25 May, 12:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Making his way to the decks for our Bank Holiday celebrations on Saturday we welcome good friend of Belgrave Mr. Andy Votel. Manchester-based Andy Votel wears many hats, among them record label owner and producer. Curator of the esteemed Finders Keepers re...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dowker, Ruashwae, Andy Votel and 1 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

