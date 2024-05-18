DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comic Sans Domenico ft. Sandro Canori

Officina San Domenico
Sat, 18 May, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€11
Nasce prematuro a Roma e cresce acerbo nel profondo e produttivo nord est capitolino, fuori dal raccordo per non dare fastidio a nessuno.

Le prime esperienze su un palco le fa grazie al rap vivendo la scena underground romana e calcando moltissimi palchi....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.
Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

