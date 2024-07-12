Top track

Simon Doty & Marsh - Touch The Sky

Simon Doty

La Otra
Fri, 12 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $20

About

Anjunadeep Super star Simon Doty, Returns for a specail night in Miami Friday July 12th
Make sure not to miss this event.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Apex Presents x Pitch Park.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simon Doty

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

