DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎭 Wild and unapologetically hilarious comedy show about dreams, the absurdity of day-to-day existence, and why you should not take life too seriously by a viral Ukrainian comedian.
· “Deadpan Absurdity” (c) Stewart Lee 'The Guardian'
· “A unique and hil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.