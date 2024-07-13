Top track

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Koco, Dām Funk (live), Marcellus Pittman + more

Secret Location, Brooklyn
Sat, 13 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix
Got a code?

About

8 years of Golden Record. Save the date, more info TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Golden Record NYC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

8
DāM‐FunK, DJ Koco, Marcellus Pittman and 8 more

Venue

Secret Location, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.