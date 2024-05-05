DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comfort home tour Leon Guallart

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 5 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPasadena
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leon Guallart came into the store on an overcast late winter afternoon with copies of his album, Comfort, wrapped in red wax sealed-red tissue paper under his trenchcoat. He offered one as a gift to the store: a deep red vinyl packaged with intention, a re...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leon Guallart

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

