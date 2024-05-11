Top track

Colapesce - Splash

Splendido Splendente ✨

BASE Milano
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPLENDIDO SPLENDENTE ✨
Travolti dall'immensità del blu

Splendido Splendente torna a BASE Milano sabato 11 maggio e, come è ormai tradizione, promette una notte scintillante fatta di balli, canti e amori travolgenti, al ritmo della più bella musica itali...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da BASE Milano
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Sono una persona con disabilità, posso partecipare?

Ci teniamo tantissimo ad averti con noi! Se sei una persona con disabilità abbiamo previsto strumenti per agevolare la tua partecipazione. La persona che ti accompagnerà avrà diritto a un biglietto omaggio. Tutte le informazioni sull'accessibilità sono qui → https://base.milano.it/accessibilita/. E se hai bisogno di assistenza specifica puoi scriverci a: hello@base.milano.it. Ti aspettiamo a BASE!

Se voglio prendere un drink come posso pagare?

Non usiamo contanti da un po’. Eventi, cibo, drink, biglietti: a BASE puoi pagare con carta, bancomat, Satispay o qualsiasi altro tipo di pagamento cashless tu preferisca direttamente dalla nostra cassa digitale QROMO.

