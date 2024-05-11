DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SPLENDIDO SPLENDENTE ✨
Travolti dall'immensità del blu
Splendido Splendente torna a BASE Milano sabato 11 maggio e, come è ormai tradizione, promette una notte scintillante fatta di balli, canti e amori travolgenti, al ritmo della più bella musica itali...
Ci teniamo tantissimo ad averti con noi! Se sei una persona con disabilità abbiamo previsto strumenti per agevolare la tua partecipazione. La persona che ti accompagnerà avrà diritto a un biglietto omaggio. Tutte le informazioni sull'accessibilità sono qui → https://base.milano.it/accessibilita/. E se hai bisogno di assistenza specifica puoi scriverci a: hello@base.milano.it. Ti aspettiamo a BASE!
Non usiamo contanti da un po’. Eventi, cibo, drink, biglietti: a BASE puoi pagare con carta, bancomat, Satispay o qualsiasi altro tipo di pagamento cashless tu preferisca direttamente dalla nostra cassa digitale QROMO.
