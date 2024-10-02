Top track

The Dandy Warhols + The Black Angels

O2 Ritz
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
£41.67

About

AE & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

The Dandy Warhols + The Black Angels

8+/U14S WITH ADULT 18+.
Presented by Academy Events & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dandy Warhols, The Black Angels

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

