Goca Dünya

ALTIN GÜN - Bologna

Locomotiv Club
Thu, 13 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsBologna
€31.50

Goca Dünya
About Altin Gün

A unique combination of Turkish folk and psychedelia underpinned by cheery pop hooks, Dutch band Altın Gün bring something different to the table. Recruiting members via Facebook, bassist Jasper Verhulst set out to reinvigorate the ’70s Antolian rock he fi Read more

Event information

Altin Gün live at Locomotiv Club, ingresso riservato ai soci AICS

La band torna con un doppio singolo, pubblicato il 9 aprile 2024 - Vallahi Yok/Kirik Cam - come "saluto" a Merve e in nuova formazione di cinque elementi.

Gli Altin Gün combinano rock psic...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Altin Gün

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

