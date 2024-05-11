Top track

Mina - One Leg (feat. BRYTE)

Mina & Bryce x Blck Mamba x Tailor Jae

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18

Mina - One Leg (feat. BRYTE)
About

Get ready for an electrifying evening packed with pulsating beats and infectious rhythms! Immerse yourself in an Afro-inspired journey through the vibrant world of club sounds and bass music, curated by some of the most dynamic artists on the scene.

Join...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK

Doors open9:00 pm

