Pinty & Friends

Peckham Levels
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

City Limits
About

Peckham Levels & Laine Brew Co presents:

PINTY, MAXWELL OWIN, SERENDA & ELL MURPHY

This May, we’re celebrating our partnership with Laine Brew Co by throwing one hell of a party with Peckham’s own Pinty.

We’ve asked the South London MC to put together a...

This is an 18+ event
Peckham Levels & Laine Brew Co
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Ell Murphy, Serenda, Pinty and 2 more

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

