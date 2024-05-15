DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the next instalment of ROOTS as British sitarist and composer Tommy Khosla returns to host and curate a special evening of music from across the globe.
NICOLAS MORTELMANS
Nicolas Mortelmans is multri-instrumentalist and fusion sitarist and st...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.