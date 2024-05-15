DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TOMMY KHOSLA PRESENTS: NICOLAS MORTELMANS MĀYĀ TOUR W/ MTV TRIO + SHIVANI SEN // GLOBAL // ROOTS

Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
Join us for the next instalment of ROOTS as British sitarist and composer Tommy Khosla returns to host and curate a special evening of music from across the globe.

NICOLAS MORTELMANS

Nicolas Mortelmans is multri-instrumentalist and fusion sitarist and st...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
Nicolas Mortelmans, Tommy Khosla

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

