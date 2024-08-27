Top track

Masquerade by Claptone / HE.SHE.THEY 27th August

Amnesia Ibiza
Tue, 27 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Masquerade by Claptone llega a Amnesia cada martes desde el 25 de junio hasta el 17 de septiembre, 13 fechas para disfrutar la enigmática e icónica fiesta a ritmo de house.

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claptone

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

