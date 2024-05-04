DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eek-A-Mouse

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Eek-A-Mouse

Eek-A-Mouse is one of Jamaica’s original singjays: vocalists who combine singing with reggae DJing. He moved seamlessly from dancehall classics such as ‘Wa-Do-Dem’ in 1981 to more rock-tinged reggae in later years. A regular at Jamaica’s historic Reggae Su Read more

Event information

Once you hear “Bang bang billy beng beng bang ding dilly bidi bong bong didi dong dong”. It can only mean, Eek! There's a mouse in the house!

From the humble beginnings of producing cultural root music with his Maths teacher during college, the reggae dan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eek-A-Mouse

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

